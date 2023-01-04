Montgomery Co. EMA Director Outlines Storm Damage on “Alabama News Rising”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Co. EMA Director Christina Thornton joined us live on “Alabama News Rising” Wednesday morning to talk about damage from a possible tornado that hit east Montgomery.

Thornton says there were minor injuries. She says there are powerlines, trees and debris in the area of Taylor Road, as you can see in these photos from around Buddy Watson Park.

She says damage is also reported in the Halcyon Boulevard area, the Berry Hill Apartments and New Park.

She says police and fire crews are on the scene. But she says you should stay away from that area.

To report damage in Montgomery County, Thornton says to call (334) 625-2651 or (334) 625-2339. You can also email: ema@montgomeryal.gov

She says EMA workers have been on the job since 8AM Tuesday.