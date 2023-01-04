Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BAKER JR, NOAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

BELL, WESLEY – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

BRAZEE, GERALD – Leaving Scene of Accident

CAMPBELL, KEVIN – Probation Violation

CARGILE, MARSHALL – Theft of Property 3



COLEMAN, JERMARI – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

COLLAZO, CAMERON – Robbery 1st

CROSSKEY, DEMERICON – Murder

DAVIS, DEANDRE – Robbery 2nd

EDWARDS, DERRICK – Robbery 1st



FAVORS, DALVIN – Domestic Violence

FRAY, GEORGE – Parole Violation

GAINES, NICKY – Attempted Murder

GRAVES, STEVEN – Parole Violation

GRIMES, WILLIE – Theft of Property 2



HAGER, CHASE – Theft of Property 3rd

HICKS, KYSER – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

HOOKS, COURTNEY – Parole Violation

HOOKS, LOUIS – Probation Violation

MCDANIELS, SOLOMAN – Domestic Violence 3rd



MILLER, SAMUEL – Assault 2nd

PHILLIPS, CHARLES – Assault 1st

RUSSELL, BENNY – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

SANFORD, COURTNEY – Theft of Property 1st

SCOTT, STEVEN – Parole Violation



TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 1st

THOMAS IV, RICHARD – Robbery 2nd

THOMPSON, MADISON – Robbery 3rd

TOLLIVER, RODERICK – Theft of Property 3rd

WALKER, SIMONE – Domestic Violence 3rd



WELLS SR, ROBERT – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order

WHITE, RYAN – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

WILLIAMS, TONY – Kidnapping 1st

