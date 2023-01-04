Montgomery County Mugshots 12/16/22-12/31/22
All are innocent until proven guilty
BAKER JR, NOAH – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
BELL, WESLEY – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
BRAZEE, GERALD – Leaving Scene of Accident
CAMPBELL, KEVIN – Probation Violation
CARGILE, MARSHALL – Theft of Property 3
COLEMAN, JERMARI – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
COLLAZO, CAMERON – Robbery 1st
CROSSKEY, DEMERICON – Murder
DAVIS, DEANDRE – Robbery 2nd
EDWARDS, DERRICK – Robbery 1st
FAVORS, DALVIN – Domestic Violence
FRAY, GEORGE – Parole Violation
GAINES, NICKY – Attempted Murder
GRAVES, STEVEN – Parole Violation
GRIMES, WILLIE – Theft of Property 2
HAGER, CHASE – Theft of Property 3rd
HICKS, KYSER – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
HOOKS, COURTNEY – Parole Violation
HOOKS, LOUIS – Probation Violation
MCDANIELS, SOLOMAN – Domestic Violence 3rd
MILLER, SAMUEL – Assault 2nd
PHILLIPS, CHARLES – Assault 1st
RUSSELL, BENNY – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
SANFORD, COURTNEY – Theft of Property 1st
SCOTT, STEVEN – Parole Violation
TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 1st
THOMAS IV, RICHARD – Robbery 2nd
THOMPSON, MADISON – Robbery 3rd
TOLLIVER, RODERICK – Theft of Property 3rd
WALKER, SIMONE – Domestic Violence 3rd
WELLS SR, ROBERT – Violation Domestic Violence Protect Order
WHITE, RYAN – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
WILLIAMS, TONY – Kidnapping 1st
