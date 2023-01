by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has released its homicide numbers for 2022, which show a drop from the previous two years.

Montgomery police say in 2022, there were 61 homicides. MPD says 66% of those cases have been solved.

By comparison, 2021 had 77 homicides. 81% of those cases were solved.

2020 had 68 homicides with a 74% solve rate.