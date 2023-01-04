National Weather Service Teams Working to Confirm Tornadoes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, working to confirm whether tornadoes touched down in the rounds of severe weather we experienced Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, teams have confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in intensity in northern Elmore County near Lake Jordan.

They have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 that went from northern Marengo County into southwest Hale County, near Gallion.

An EF-1 tornado has winds of 73-112MPH and typically causes moderate damage with roof surfaces peeled off, mobile homes pushed off of their foundations or overturned and moving cars pushed off the road.