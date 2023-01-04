NWS Surveys: Six Tornadoes Confirmed So Far

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed six tornadoes so far from the severe weather outbreak from late morning on Tuesday through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Survey teams say eight more areas of suspected tornado damage are still to be surveyed this week. No fatalities were reported, but there was one significant injury in the Montgomery tornado.

Here is the list of confirmed tornadoes in chronological order:

Tornado #1 – Old Spring Hill (Marengo and Hale counties)

EF-1 with peak wind of 90MPH

Path length: 8.86 miles

Path width: 275 yards max

Duration: 11:21AM-11:33AM on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Start: 2 miles SSW of Old Spring Hill in Marengo Co.

End: 2 miles ENE of Gallion in Hale Co.

The tornado began along Highway 43 near Old Spring Hill where trees were uprooted and snapped. Tree damage continued along Highway 54. Metal roofing panels were thrown into trees. Tree damage continued to Highway 80 in Gallion.

Tornado #2 – County Road 29 (Perry County)

EF-1 with peak wind of 95MPH

Path length: .15 miles

Path width: 100 yards max

Duration: 12:10PM-12:10PM on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Start: 3 miles east of Folsom in Perry Co.

End: 3 miles east of Folsom in Perry Co.

This short-lived tornado touched down along County Road 29 northwest of Marion. A manufactured home was shifted off of its block foundation with a large section of roofing material removed. Two homeowners were tossed on the floor but were not hurt. Metal panels were thrown into trees on both sides of the road. Some trees were uprooted or snapped.

Tornado #3 – County Road 40 (Autauga County)

EF-0 with peak wind of 75MPH

Path length: 3.18 miles

Path width: 60 yards max

Duration: 1:18PM-1:26PM on Tuesday, Jan. 3

Start: 4 miles NNW of Booth in Autauga Co.

End: 3 miles south of Oak Grove in Autauga Co.

This tornado’s path start from Old Kingston along County Road 21 north to Poseys Crossroads along County Road 57, northwest of Prattville. A few trees were uprooted with branches broken. A few manufactured homes had damage, including a porch being blown off, with fascia damage and pieces of metal peeled back. A metal parking structure was also tossed.

Tornado #4 – Lake Jordan (Elmore County)

EF-2 with peak wind of 120MPH

Path length: 9.06 miles

Path width: 800 yards max

Duration: 1:42PM-1:59PM Tuesday, Jan. 3

Start: 1 mile NW of Deatsville in Elmore Co.

End: 1 mile WNW of Ten Cedar Estates in Elmore Co.

This tornado began in woods near the Autauga/Elmore county line with snapped tree tops west of Highway 143. It intensified as it moved northeast, reaching Coosa River Road and Foreman Road where several trees were uprooted, a barn was damaged and shingle damage occurred to homes. It continued to down trees, damage outbuildings and pull shingles from homes as it crossed Highway 111 near Chase Drive and Toad Road. More trees fell along Shady Nook Drive before it crossed the Shoal Creek Inlet of Lake Jordan. It moved over the lake and downed trees near the Lightwood Road Bridge, some of which fell on homes. The tornado was the strongest as it reached the northeast side of the lake. Several homes on Circle Drive had roof damage, with much of the roof torn off one home. Trees were snapped and boathouses were destroyed. Dozens of homes had damage. The tornado downed trees along Joe S. Fish Camp Road before breaking up northeast of Titus Road before reaching U.S. Highway 231.

Tornado #5 – Halcyon (Montgomery County)

EF-1 with peak wind of 110MPH

Path length: 1.87 miles

Path width: 130 yards max

Duration: 3:00AM-3:05AM Wednesday, Jan. 4

Start: 2 miles SW of Auburn University Montgomery in Montgomery Co.

End: 1 mile SSE of Auburn University Montgomery in Montgomery Co.

1 Injury

The tornado began west of Bell Road near Post Oak Lane and Old Creek Road, breaking some tree limbs and damaging a carport. It then downed trees and damaged a roof along Eastwood Glen Place. It downed trees and damaged outbuildings along Thach Road and Kathmoor Drive. Much of the time the tornado was an EF-0, but it briefly became an EF-1 near Meriwether Road and Hollis Drive. In that area, many homes had roof damage and a garage was destroyed. One home had significant roof damage. A couple of trucks were moved and possibly rolled. The tornado weakened as it crossed Taylor Road, downing baseball fences and scoreboards at Buddy Watson Park. Minor roof and tree damage continued along Halcyon Boulevard and Berry Hill Place. The tornado broke up near Parkview Drive.

Tornado #6 – Deer Run (Macon County)

EF-0 with peak wind of 70MPH

Path length: .67 miles

Path width: 75 yards max

Duration: 3:23AM-3:25AM Wednesday, Jan. 4

Start: 1 mile SE of Shorter in Macon Co.

End: 1 mile ESE of Shorter in Macon Co.

A brief EF-0 tornado touched down in an inaccessible area southwest of Deer Run Trail. It caused minor tree, outbuilding and fascia damage along Deer Run Trail, knocking over a couple of basketball goals. It broke up after crossing Deer Run Trail.