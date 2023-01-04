PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning.

The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area.

The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area.

Montgomery Co. EMA Director Christina Thornton joined us live on “Alabama News Rising” to tell us that the damage is concentrated in these areas:

Gloucester Mews

Halcyon

Berryhill

Eastwood Glen

Thornton says there were minor injuries reported.

Bluewater Broadcasting Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas reports trees down in the Bell Road/Eastwood Glen area.

Dixie Electric Coop says it is experiencing power outages along Taylor Road. Crews are working to remove metal debris from powerlines.

The outages are concentrated along Taylor Road south of Vaughn Road and on Taylor Road near AUM.

The storm moved through that area at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. It is not known whether it might have been a tornado.

Alabama News Network is working to get more damage reports.