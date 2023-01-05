Clay McInnis Won’t Seek Second Term on Montgomery City Council

by Alabama News Network Staff

District 7 Montgomery City Council member Clay McInnis has confirmed to Alabama News Network that he won’t seek a second term in this year’s city election.

McInnis says that he wants to go in a different direction personally and spend more time on his career and with his family.

He says his time on the council was great and was a great learning experience that he wouldn’t trade for something else. He says he’s proud of his work to bring cameras to neighborhoods to help stop crime and his work with council member Marche Johnson to expand the city’s entertainment districts and to make food trucks easier to operate.

McInnis was elected in 2019. This year’s city elections for mayor and council are August 22.

District 7 includes areas generally east of Interstate 65 but south of Interstate 85, including the Garden District, Cloverdale, Normandale, McGehee Estates, Forest Park and Lakeview Heights.