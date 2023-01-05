Clear and Calm Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off nice and clear, with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s for most of the area. Sunshine and clear skies are expected today, and our highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Clear skies will be around tonight but it’s going to be a little chilly! Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be a continuation of the nice weather we’re seeing today, with highs in the low 60s and even upper 50s.

After today and Friday, sunshine will be around for Saturday! However, rain will be back in the forecast Sunday. NO SEVERE WEATHER is expected, and showers will be widely scattered. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s through next week.