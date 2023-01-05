Man Dies in Butler County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life of a Ramer man.

The crash happened when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment.

Bridges was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 approximately eight miles north of Greenville, in Butler County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.