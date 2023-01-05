MPD: Two juvenile males shot on David Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting involving juveniles.

Police and fire medics were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of David Drive on a shooting. David Drive is just off Wares Ferry Road.

Once they arrived, they found two juvenile males with life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery police say this is an ongoing investigation and have no additional information to release at this time.