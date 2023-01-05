NEW EPISODE 1/12: The Parent Test – “You Have to Make a Superhuman”

by Janae Smith

Based on a hit Australian television format, “The Parent Test” will explore the many distinctively different parenting styles. From helicopter to child-led parents, 12 families are put under the microscope in the ultimate parenting stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates. Host Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown moderate these impassioned conversations amongst parents who may have conflicting opinions on how to raise their families, but they all share the common goal of raising happy, healthy children.

“You Have to Make a Superhuman” ‒ Strict, high achievement, free range and negotiation parenting styles take front and center in the Face Your Fears: Rocking Climbing Challenge and the Back Seat Driver Challenge. Parents implement different techniques to help their children persevere through fearful situations. Later, the parents cope with their own anxiety when they are forced to relinquish control to their kids on an all-new episode of “The Parent Test,” THURSDAY, JAN. 12 at 8PM on your local ABC32!