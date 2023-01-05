Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Boutwell Named Senior Vice Chancellor at Troy University

by Alabama News Network Staff

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell, a 1991 Troy University alumnus, has been named the University’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

Boutwell will be responsible for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all branches of the military services.

A native of Greenville, Boutwell succeeds Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, USAF ret., in the position. Retired TROY administrator Dr. John Schmidt had served in the role on an interim basis.

“Gen. Boutwell brings a wealth of leadership skills and passion to this position,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said in a statement. “He excelled in every assignment during his U.S. Air Force career, and was chosen to fly as a member of the elite Thunderbirds squadron, known as the world’s most advanced aviators. His wife Leslie and his daughter Hailey are also TROY graduates, and the Boutwells have a deep appreciation for the opportunities afforded them through their Troy University education.”

Boutwell said he looked forward to joining the Troy University team.

“Leslie and I are so honored to join the amazing team at Troy University,” he said. “It is truly wonderful to be back home at Troy University, and we look forward to serving and growing the Trojan family.”

Boutwell retired in 2021 after nearly 30 years in the Air Force, most recently serving as Deputy Commanding General of the Fifteenth Air Force where he led the largest Department of Defense’s Numbered Air Forces, comprising over 47,000 employees and $600 billion in the USAF’s most advanced weapons systems.

Boutwell earned his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Troy in 1991, and earned master’s degrees in Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command and Staff College in 2004 and National Security Strategy from the National War College in 2010.