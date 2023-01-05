Some Rain Activity Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

We have settled into a rather quiet weather pattern and its sticking around for several days. Mornings will start a bit chilly with mid to upper 30s likely. Afternoon temperatures manage to warm into the 60s for highs. A frontal system will move into and through the area Sunday. We expect some showers but that about it. No severe storm threat with this system. We return to mainly a dry setup Monday through Wednesday. The exception would be across our southern counites Tuesday. A few showers may try to work through this area. Later in the week another cold front will advance eastward towards the state. This will be our next opportunity for rain and possibly a few storms. Temps will continue in the 60s for highs through next Friday but cooler air should spill into the region over that following weekend.