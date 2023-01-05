Tornado Leaves East Montgomery Picking up Pieces of their Homes

by Carrington Cole

Large amounts of damage are being reported in the Halcyon Community after being hit with an EF1 tornado that hit Tuesday night. It is only the second day of cleanup for the East Montgomery area and many residents had such immense damage that they had to call in professionals to help.

The force of the tornado tore off the roof of a house and flipped another persons boat upside down in their driveway. This is only some of the damages that have been reported in the area.

Crew members are having to work double time to cleanup and fix all the damages across the city.

If you have damage to report in Montgomery County, call the Montgomery County EMA at (334) 625-2651.