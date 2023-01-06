Auburn Police: Man Arrested for Robbery Involving Gunfire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police have arrested an Alexander City man in a robbery investigation that officers say involved gunfire.

Police say 18-year-old Travis Jerome Johnson Jr., is charged with robbery first degree.

Police say they responded to a call that a car had been hit by gunfire near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on Dec. 31. They say the victim told them the gunfire damage happened during a robbery. Investigators say the victim wasn’t hurt but property was taken.

Johnson was arrested on Jan. 4 and taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Police say there could be more arrests. If you have a tip, call Auburn police detectives at (334) 501-3140, the tip line (334) 246-1391 or the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Auburn Public Safety smartphone application.