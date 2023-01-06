Calm, Cool, and Clear Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, with highs expected to be in the low 60s and upper 50s. We’ll have high pressure over the area which will give us sunshine and blue skies. There may be some passing clouds this afternoon, but these clouds will not be holding any rain. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s tonight with clear skies.

Saturday is looking to be just as nice as Friday, but it’s going to be a little warmer! Highs are going to be in the upper 60s and potentially lower 70s.

After Saturday, Sunday will see clouds and a very slight chance for rain. NO severe weather threat is expected, and not everybody should expect rain. Temperatures remain fairly mild and we’ll see a good bit of sunshine until the end of next week, when showers will be back in the forecast.