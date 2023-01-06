Court Records: Man Charged with Capital Murder Involving Kidnapping

by Alabama News Network Staff

Court records have new details on a murder case involving a man who was abducted from Montgomery and killed in Lapine.

Those records show Jonathan Antonio Hoover has been arrested and charged with capital murder involving a kidnapping.

The documents say that sometime between 6:30AM on Sunday, November 13, and 4:30PM on Tuesday, November 15, Hoover forcibly took control over the victim, 47-year-old Nakel Johnson, in his hotel room.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Johnson was last seen alive in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway.

Court records say Hoover beat Johnson with multiple types of objects, stuffed him into the trunk of his own car, then dumped the vehicle with the victim inside in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine.

Records say Hoover tried to burn the vehicle with the victim inside, which led Johnson’s death.

Hoover is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.