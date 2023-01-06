Mainly Sunny Through Saturday; Clouds, Rain Sunday

by Ben Lang

Seems the weather is finally at a nice balance point in central and south Alabama. Temperatures were cold Friday morning, with lows in the low to mid 30s for most. However, that’s near average for this time of year. Meanwhile, Friday afternoon temperatures trend milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s near average too. With sunshine and dry, stable air, there’s no chance for rain or storms.

The sky remains clear Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday looks mainly sunny and warmer, with highs in the 60s to near 70°. However, Sunday’s forecast looks less nice, with a mainly cloudy sky and rain at times. Although, Sunday does not look like a washout. Rain could be a bit heavier in west Alabama during the morning. However, it could be lighter in east Alabama during the afternoon.

Some locations may only receive a trace to one tenth of an inch of rain. Others in west Alabama could see closer to one-quarter inch. Rain tapers off Sunday night, with at least a partially clear sky. Lows fall into the low 40s. Monday through Wednesday of next week could be mainly dry, partly cloudy, and mild. Temperatures reach the mid 60s each night, with overnight lows near 40°. Clouds increase, with another round of rain next Thursday into Friday.