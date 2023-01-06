Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.

Police say they were told the robber went into the bank demanding money and then ran away. There were no injuries.

Police say an arrest hasn’t been made. They have released no other information.