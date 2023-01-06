Selma Police Need Your Help to Find a Missing Woman

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Lt. Ray Blanks says 64 year old Patricia Effinger has been missing since New Year’s Eve night.

He says Effinger was wearing wearing a leather black jacket — camouflage pants — a white top — and black boots.

She was last seen in the 800 block of First Avenue — between 11 pm and 12 midnight.

Anyone with information concerning Effinger’s whereabouts — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.