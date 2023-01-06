Selma Police Need Your Help to Find a Missing Woman

Lt. Ray Blanks says 64 year old Patricia Effinger has been missing since New Year’s Eve night.

Wal Selmamissing0106 VoHe says Effinger was wearing wearing a leather black jacket — camouflage pants — a white top — and black boots.

She was last seen in the 800 block of First Avenue — between 11 pm and 12 midnight.

Anyone with information concerning Effinger’s whereabouts — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

