Showers Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south is proving us some really nice sky conditions for now. We expect this to continue into Saturday. The ridge of high pressure will slide to our east and that develops a southerly wind flow across the state. Temps respond and we’re approaching 70 degrees in spots Saturday afternoon. Along with the warmer temps comes moisture and this will be increasing ahead of a frontal boundary Sunday. Our skies clouds up and we have showers passing through the area Sunday afternoon. We don’t see anything more than showers passing through this time around. The shower activity departs late Sunday and we’re starting out next week fairly mild. Daytime highs will manage the lower to mid 60s while overnight temps hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A more dynamic system will move into the region later next week. It definitely looks like more rain and possibly storms. Something we will be monitoring early next week. Once that system is to our east, a new surge of colder air will invade the deep south.