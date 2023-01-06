Two Shootings Leave Two People Dead in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two shootings in Marion within hours of each other — leave two men dead. Police investigators are working non-stop — to try and find the persons responsible.

Police Chief Tony Bufford says one victim was shot Thursday evening — on the 400 block of Monroe Street. And the other victim was shot early Friday morning — on the 200 block of Thompson Street.

The names of the victims have not been released. And no arrests have been made in either case.

“Just trying to, trying to work it. And put everything together to see, to see what we can come up with to try to solve the case,” Bufford said.

“We’re following up leads and you know trying to do what’s necessary to make a solid case out of it.”

Bufford says its too early in the investigation — to say whether the two shootings are connected. But he says the investigation will go — wherever the evidence leads.

“We’re looking to bring somebody to justice. And we’ll prosecute to the full extent of the law,” said Bufford.

City leaders have enacted a curfew in the city in response to the gun violence.

The curfew is from nine at night — to five in the morning. It begin Jan 6th — and runs through the 15th.