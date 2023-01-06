Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three

by Alabama News Network Staff

The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family.

Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.

As Alabama News Network has reported , The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was “ingested into the engine” of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set.