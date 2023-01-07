Clouds And Rain Sunday, Dry With Sunshine Monday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a fantastic January day across central and south Alabama. Sunshine was abundant throughout the day, and temperatures peaked in the low and even mid 70s in many locations. However, Sunday’s forecast looks much different. Clouds increase Saturday night. Rain falls from a mainly cloudy sky at times Sunday. However, Sunday does not look like a washout. Rain amounts could be in the ballpark of one quarter inch.

However, some locations may only pick up a trace of rain. Rain departs Sunday night, with at least a partially clearing sky. Temperatures cool into the low 40s by sunrise Monday. Monday may remain cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The sky remains partly cloudy on average. Tuesday and Wednesday look partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Another dynamic weather system approaches Alabama Thursday. A cold front brings rain and possibly storms to Alabama Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. At this time, there is no risk for strong to severe storms in Alabama during that time. However, there is still time for that to change, so stay tuned for updates to our forecast. The system departs late next Friday, then MLK day weekend looks mainly dry and cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.