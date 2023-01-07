Man Killed Lee County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been killed in a wreck in Lee County.

Alabama State Troopers say 26-year-old Gudiel Lopez was killed in a wreck between a van and a pickup. Investigators say he was riding in the van without wearing a seat belt.

State troopers say the van hit a pickup truck being driven by 72-year-old Larry White of Alexander City. The van left the roadway and overturned.

White and two other passengers in the van were taken to hospitals for treatment. The driver of the van, 20-year-old Rigoberto Ramirez of Opelika, wasn’t hurt.

The wreck happened at about 5:51PM Friday on U.S. Highway 280 about two miles east of Auburn.

No other information has been released.