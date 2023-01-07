Montgomery Police Charge 18-Year-Old with Attempted Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged an 18-year-old with attempted murder following a shooting that left two juvenile males with life-threatening injuries.

Police say 18-year-old Jakari Craig is accused of shooting them Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of David Drive, just off Wares Ferry Road.

Police say they found Craig on Friday as well as the vehicle used in the crime. Craig was taken into custody and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $180,000 bond.

Police have released no other information.