by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank.

Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.

Police say Long was arrested today and put into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other details.