Andalusia Police: 18-Year-Old Facing Robbery Charge in Case Involving Gunfire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree robbery in a case that involved gunfire.

Police say they responded to two calls Friday night that turned out to be connected.

First, police say Andalusia Health reported a person had come in with a non-life threatening gunshot wound shortly before 8PM Friday. Police say it didn’t take long to connect that person to an attempted robbery that had happened on 9th Street.