Ja’Mel Brown in Race for Montgomery City Council

by Alabama News Network Staff

Community activist Ja’Mel Brown says he is in the race for the District 7 seat on Montgomery City Council.

Brown made the announcement Sunday.

The seat is currently held by Clay McInnis, who confirmed to Alabama News Network a few days ago that he would not seek a second term.

Brown says he wants to represent District 7 and give the people in that district and on the west side a voice downtown and to make sure that their concerns are met and put first. His campaign slogan is “No More Excuses Just Real Results.”

“I’m running because I believe now is the time to give the people a voice down at City Hall,” Brown told Alabama News Network. “For so many years, people not just district 7, but across the whole city of Montgomery, I feel like many others have been neglected. They haven’t had a voice when it comes to many major and minor issues down at City Hall.”

Brown says in the previous election four years ago, he wanted to make that run but felt he wasn’t prepared. He says with McInnis not seeking re-election, he felt that this moment is the time to announce his candidacy.