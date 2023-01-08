Rain Departs Sunday Night, Sunshine Returns Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday was mainly cloudy with rain at times. Some rain lingers across mainly central Alabama, on either side of highway 80 Sunday evening. Rain tapers off with at least a partially clearing sky Sunday night. Temperatures fall into the low 40s. Sunshine returns Monday, especially during the morning. Some passing fair-weather clouds may stream overhead during the afternoon. Monday remains cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday night turns colder with lows in the 30s. Tuesday trends milder with highs in the mid 60s, and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the 40s, then Wednesday trends even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. The sky may become mostly cloudy Wednesday, but central and south Alabama remain mainly dry through the middle of the week.

Rain and storms return Thursday as a dynamic storm system approaches Alabama. At this time, there is still no risk for strong to severe storms. Again, that may still change between now and Thursday, so stay tuned for updates to our forecast in the coming days. Sunday’s model runs show a faster progression of the system. It now appears most of the rain and storms occur Thursday, then depart to the east Thursday night.

Friday looks drier but cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday’s weather look similar with sunshine and some fair weather clouds. Temperatures may trend warmer MLK day, while Alabama remains mainly dry. Another system could bring rain and perhaps storms back to the state next Tuesday.