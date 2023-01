by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma man has been killed after wrecking the ATV he was driving.

Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Antonio Martin was driving the ATV that left the roadway, hit a fence and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 6AM today on Roosevelt Avenue, about four miles east of Selma, in Dallas County.

State troopers have released no other information.