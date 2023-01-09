Clouds Moving In; Strong Storms Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off calm, with clear skies and sunshine throughout the morning. In the afternoon, clouds will be moving in and temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will move out after midnight, and lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will feature sunshine throughout the entire day, and temperatures will slightly be on the rise. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature a slight chance for showers and storms, but Thursday has the chance for strong to severe storms. This will likely be a line of storms instead of isolated supercells, and the dynamics are lining up for this to be more of a damaging wind threat instead of a tornado threat. Temperatures will take a slight hit, but will begin rising again into next week.