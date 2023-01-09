Dallas Co. Woman Out for Justice Following Razor Attack

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A razor blade attack — leaves the face of Dallas County woman severely cut — and possibly scarred for life. We want to warn you that an image you’re about to see could be seen as disturbing to some.

Forty-five year old Adrienne Smith says she’s out for justice — after an unprovoked attack with a razor — by her cousin.

Smith says it happened at her home Sunday — after attending her uncle’s funeral.

“The doorbell rang. I said who is it.”

Smith says she opened the door. And saw it was her cousin, Jamilla Neely.

“She approached me at my door. She’s my cousin. I don’t feel a threat. I have no reason to see her as a threat.”

But Smith says before she could finish asking Neely what she wanted — Neely suddenly attacked her with a razor.

“And she just started slicing. Three slices to the face.”

One of the cuts was so long and so deep — it took about 50 stitches to close it up. Smith says the ordeal has left her wounded — in more ways than that.

“You don’t know who to trust,” said Smith.

“I want her to be caught and arrested and tried just like any other criminal on the street. Sometimes the ones closest to you and we all know that — are the ones that are trying to kill you or hurt you. And they smile in your face.”

A warrant has been issued for Neely’s arrest — on a first-degree assault charge.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Jamilla Neely — contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at — 874-2530.