Proposed Pike Road gas station tabled

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Conditional Use application for a new gas station in Pike Road was tabled during Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.

The proposed gas station would be located on Vaughn Road, next to Golden Animal Hospital. If approved, the gas station would back up to the Providence neighborhood, which concerned some residents.

It was standing room only for the public hearing at Pike Road Town Hall as residents spoke for and against the proposal.

The Planning Commission ultimately decided to defer to allow more time to connect with Providence HOA and its residents, and to continue to evaluate the request for the Conditional Use approval.

The next Planning Commission meeting is Monday, February 13 at 5:30PM.