Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County.

Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.

“The body was fully clothed when we found it. There was no signs of trauma on the outside,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Effinger disappeared on New Year’s Eve night. She was last seen — on the 800 block of First Avenue in Selma.

“A lot of people knew Ms. Effinger. Her family is distraught over it. we want to find the cause of death. And find out whose responsible for it,” Granthum said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Selma PD are working in conjunction on the case. Their investigation has lead to the arrest — of 55 year old Napolean Morton of Selma.

“He was the last person to see her. He’s the last known person to be with her. So, and he did tell us during an interview that he had some type of involvement in the actual concealment of the body. So, right now, he’s been charged with the abuse of a corpse.”

Morton is also charged with — tampering with evidence. He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $15,000 dollars cash bond. In addition to a $6000 dollar bond.

And Granthum says the charges against Morton — could be upgraded — pending the results of the autopsy.