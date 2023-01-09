State Changes to Inmate ‘Good Time’ and Prison Law Enforcement

by Teresa Lawson

Changes are coming to Alabama prisons… State and local officials held a press conference today to discuss state changes to inmate incentive time and in prison law enforcement regulations. In the past months the The Alabama Department of Corrections has been at the forefront of concerns surrounding the treatment of Alabama inmates, prison overcrowding and deaths occurring within Alabama prisons.

Today’s press conference acknowledged those issues with Governor Ivey’s signing of Executive Order 725– a clear plan of action to better help the well being and rehabilitation of inmates within state facilities. It also ensures that law enforcement has the ability to uphold the law within prison confines. This helps correctional officers ensure that those inmates who want rehabilitation receive incentives known as ‘good time’ which will help them return to society–while those who are simply taking advantage of the system remain behind bars.

Executive Order 725 also lays out a concrete process to gain ‘good time’ back once a prisoner has lost it. This specific method discourages misuse of ‘good time’ by staff and is helpful to prisoners who may lose their ‘good time’ but desire to gain it back in order to be released.