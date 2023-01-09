Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.

They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began when Tuscaloosa County deputies were called to Interstate 20/59 at about 6:15AM Sunday, which is in the Fosters community. A caller said they believed they had hit someone on the interstate. Investigators say the caller had stopped, awaited their arrival and was fully cooperative.

Deputies found a body, but it was determined the person had not died from being hit. The Violent Crimes Unit was called to take over the investigation.

At around 6:55AM, another caller reported someone lying next to Frog Ridge Road, which is also in the Fosters community. Deputies determined that person had died from an assault or shooting. The Violent Crimes Unit was also called to this scene.

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle belonging to one of the victims had been found in Hayneville and contained evidence of the homicides. Working with several agencies in our area, investigators say the suspects were found in Lowndes County and arrested.

“The hard work of the investigators, forensic crime analysts, crimes scene technicians, and other personnel in the Violent Crimes Unit cannot be understated in this case,” Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said. “The quick identification of the victims, and then arrest of these dangerous suspects is due to the level of experience, ability to work together and share resources, and above all: a “never quit” attitude. Every person in the unit worked together to bring this case to a resolution.”