Warming For A Few Days Then Stormy Late Week

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south providing us a fairly nice start to the work week. We expect this system to control our weather through at least Wednesday. This means mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail. Temps will start out chilly but warm nicely through the afternoon hours. We should see highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and lower to mid 70s by Wednesday. A frontal system along with an area of low pressure advances eastward into the area Thursday. Rain and storms are likely at it passes through the state. There is a severe storm risk with this system. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Looks like the line of storms will enter west Alabama around 9am and then exit our eastern most counties around 6pm. High pressure makes a return behind the storm activity. We’re back into a sunny but colder weather pattern going into the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will only manage the 50s while overnight lows hover in the lower 30s. A colder weather pattern not uncommon for mid January.