Alabama House of Representatives Elects New House Speaker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives have elected a new house speaker in an organizational session.

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) has been elected to replace former Rep. Mac McCutcheon, who did not seek re-election to his house seat.

Today’s organizational session sets up committee assignments and rules as well as leadership positions in both the Alabama House and Senate.

The regular session of the Alabama Legislature starts in March.