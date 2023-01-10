Alabama House of Representatives Elects New House Speaker

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nathaniel Ledbetter 1

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) – Photo from Alabama House of Representatives

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives have elected a new house speaker in an organizational session.

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) has been elected to replace former Rep. Mac McCutcheon, who did not seek re-election to his house seat.

Today’s organizational session sets up committee assignments and rules as well as leadership positions in both the Alabama House and Senate.

The regular session of the Alabama Legislature starts in March.

 

Categories: Montgomery Metro, News, Statewide
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts