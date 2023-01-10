AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 5; Troy No. 19
The final AP College Football Poll of the 2022 season has Alabama holding steady at No. 5 despite its 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State and Troy moving up from No. 23 to No. 19 after winning the Cure Bowl.
Georgia is No. 1 with its perfect 15-0 season after beating TCU 65-7 in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night. TCU actually moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 despite its blowout loss to Georgia.
TCU swapped places with then-No. 2 Michigan after the Horned Frogs beat the Wolverines in the semifinal game.
Ohio State remained No. 4 even with its loss to Georgia in the semifinal game.
Troy moved up four places after its 18-12 victory over Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|15-0
|1575
|1
|2. TCU
|13-2
|1484
|3
|3. Michigan
|13-1
|1438
|2
|4. Ohio St.
|11-2
|1394
|4
|5. Alabama
|11-2
|1303
|5
|6. Tennessee
|11-2
|1294
|6
|7. Penn St.
|11-2
|1200
|9
|8. Washington
|11-2
|1097
|12
|9. Tulane
|12-2
|1025
|14
|10. Utah
|10-4
|876
|7
|11. Florida St.
|10-3
|814
|13
|12. Southern Cal
|11-3
|795
|8
|13. Clemson
|11-3
|791
|10
|14. Kansas St.
|10-4
|784
|11
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|758
|15
|16. LSU
|10-4
|757
|16
|17. Oregon St.
|10-3
|742
|17
|18. Notre Dame
|9-4
|535
|19
|19. Troy
|12-2
|322
|23
|20. Mississippi St.
|9-4
|320
|24
|21. UCLA
|9-4
|243
|18
|22. Pittsburgh
|9-4
|233
|–
|23. South Carolina
|8-5
|180
|20
|24. Fresno St.
|10-4
|164
|–
|25. Texas
|8-5
|95
|21
Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise St. 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Illinois 1, Cincinnati 1.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)