AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 5; Troy No. 19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The final AP College Football Poll of the 2022 season has Alabama holding steady at No. 5 despite its 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State and Troy moving up from No. 23 to No. 19 after winning the Cure Bowl.

Georgia is No. 1 with its perfect 15-0 season after beating TCU 65-7 in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night. TCU actually moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 despite its blowout loss to Georgia.

TCU swapped places with then-No. 2 Michigan after the Horned Frogs beat the Wolverines in the semifinal game.

Ohio State remained No. 4 even with its loss to Georgia in the semifinal game.

Troy moved up four places after its 18-12 victory over Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 15-0 1575 1 2. TCU 13-2 1484 3 3. Michigan 13-1 1438 2 4. Ohio St. 11-2 1394 4 5. Alabama 11-2 1303 5 6. Tennessee 11-2 1294 6 7. Penn St. 11-2 1200 9 8. Washington 11-2 1097 12 9. Tulane 12-2 1025 14 10. Utah 10-4 876 7 11. Florida St. 10-3 814 13 12. Southern Cal 11-3 795 8 13. Clemson 11-3 791 10 14. Kansas St. 10-4 784 11 15. Oregon 10-3 758 15 16. LSU 10-4 757 16 17. Oregon St. 10-3 742 17 18. Notre Dame 9-4 535 19 19. Troy 12-2 322 23 20. Mississippi St. 9-4 320 24 21. UCLA 9-4 243 18 22. Pittsburgh 9-4 233 – 23. South Carolina 8-5 180 20 24. Fresno St. 10-4 164 – 25. Texas 8-5 95 21

Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise St. 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, NC State 6, Iowa 4, Purdue 3, Louisville 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Illinois 1, Cincinnati 1.

