by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered.

Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road.

They have released no other information.

If you have information that may help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.