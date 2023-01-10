Governor Ivey Visits Local Turnaround School for Encouraging Assembly

by Carrington Cole

Governor Kay Ivey held a special assembly Tuesday morning to encourage students at a struggling Montgomery school.

The Governor visited Highland Gardens Elementary School to provide encouraging words to students to work hard and to dream big for their future careers.

“Work hard in your classes,” stated Governor Ivey. “Find a book you like and read it. Listen to your teachers. Practice your math problems. Be kind to your classmates and dream big. I’m proud to work for each of you as your governor and I believe you can do anything if you just put your minds to it.”

The Highland Gardens Elementary School Principal and MPS Superintendent, Dr. Melvin Brown, also gave remarks at the morning assembly.

Highland Gardens is one of 15 turnaround schools in the state. In September 2022, Governor Ivey started a new initiative that aimed to turn around struggling schools that have had consistently low student performances over the last 4 years.