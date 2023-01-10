Montgomery Police Charge Off-Duty Corrections Officer with Assault

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it’s charged an off-duty corrections officer with third-degree assault.

Police say 36-year-old Reba Foulks faces the charge and disciplinary proceedings .

Police say they started the investigation yesterday after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrate’s Office.

The police department says it has relieved Foulks of duty and placed her on administrative leave. Foulks, who was assigned to the city jail, joined the Montgomery Police Department in 2010.