New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men.

As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.

One of the victim’s bodies was found on Interstate 20/59 early Sunday morning, while the other was found off Frog Ridge Road a short time later. Both locations are in the Fosters community of Tuscaloosa County.

According to court records, both Keondre McCall and Mance McCall were located in Lowndes County, at a residence less than a mile from where the victim’s vehicle was found in Hayneville. The vehicle belonged to Destin Holley.

Those records state that Keondre McCall said he was in the vehicle with Mance McCall, sitting in the backseat, and both victims were sitting in the driver and front passenger seats. Keondre McCall said he was asleep and woke up when he heard a gunshot. Keondre McCall said Mance McCall shot and killed both victims. Keondre McCall said that he and Mance McCall removed the victims’ bodies and left them at the two locations where the bodies were later recovered and then fled the area in the victim’s car.

The court records go on to say that Mance McCall said he was sitting in the backseat with Keondre McCall. Mance McCall said he shot the driver, Destin Holley, killing him, and then shot the second victim, Justin Whitfield, who was in the front passenger seat. The car came to a stop on the interstate and Whitfield was still alive. Mance McCall said Keondre McCall then shot Whitfield, killing him. Mance McCall then admitted that he and Keondre McCall removed the bodies and left them at the two locations that the bodies were later recovered and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle. Physical evidence found at the interstate supports Mance McCall’s statement.