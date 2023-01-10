On Your Side Consumer Alert: Chick-fil-A Investigating “Suspicious Activity” Involving Its App

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Your Side Consumer Alert: Chick-fil-A says it’s investigating suspicious activity involving its app.

The company says it involves some customers’ “Chick-fil-A One” accounts.

There are reports that someone has hacked into those accounts and stolen money from customers’ bank accounts that were linked to them.

We have received reports that this has happened in Montgomery.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A says, “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.’s internal systems.”

If you see anything suspicious, call the company at (866) 232-2040.