Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week.

20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.

Police and fire medics were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of David Drive on a shooting. David Drive is just off Wares Ferry Road.

Once they arrived, they found two juvenile males with life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Woods is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $180,000 bond.