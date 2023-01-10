Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year.

The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene.

Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim — at this stage in the investigation.

“At this time the investigators are currently out working on identifying a suspect. And also pulling video from local business,” Blanks said.

“The motive of the shooting right now is unknown. When we get more details about the motive we will release that information.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call Selma police at 874-21-25.

Or Crime Stoppers — at 215-STOP.