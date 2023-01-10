Severe Storm Threat Thursday

by Shane Butler

High pressure has set up just to our southeast and that’s allowing a southwesterly wind flow into the area. This will bring in warmer air along with some moisture overnight. Clouds will be on the increase and temps won’t drop as low as last night. I’m thinking mid to upper 40s are more likely for lows. Wednesday is setting up to be rather mild with temps climbing into the lower to mid 70s. A few straight showers are possible but most spots continue dry under a partly sunny sky. A frontal boundary will advance eastward into the state on Thursday. A line of storms will along the boundary and create a severe storm threat to the area. The main hazards will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes. The threat begins in west Alabama just before noon and ends in east Alabama shortly afternoon 7pm Thursday. We’re on the backside of the frontal system Friday and this allows colder air to spill into the state. Temperatures will only manage 50s for highs and lows in the lower 30s Friday through the weekend. High pressure will be building back over us and that means abundant sunshine overhead. It’s a brief cold snap and we’re back in the 60s for highs early next week. More moisture will be heading back into the area and it’s looking like showers are likely Tuesday into Wednesday