Sheriff’s Department Investing in Peaceful Resolution

by Teresa Lawson

With officer involved shooting deaths on the rise across the country the Montgomery Sheriff’s department is investing in the safety of the community. Using a virtual training program caled Axon the department is revolutionizing law enforcement training with the ultimate goal of creating mutually beneficial outcomes for both civilians and officers.

The virtual reality training allows officers to experience the scenario from the point of view of the suspect as well as the point of view of the responding officer and guides staff into positive de-escalation and helps officers recognize when someone may be suffering with a mental illness.

Law enforcement hopes that officers develop empathy that leads to better communication and teaches the importance of peaceful resolution and in turn increases community trust in law enforcement.