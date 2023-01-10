Sister of Double Murder Victim Speaks to Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

The sister of one of the men who was shot and killed in a double murder has spoken to Alabama News Network about her heartbreak.

Jenesis Whitfield is the sister of Justin Whitfield. His body was one of two found in Tuscaloosa County on Sunday.

Investigators say two cousins from the Montgomery area, Keondre McCall and Mance McCall, Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of Whitfield and Destin Holley, both 23. One of the bodies was found on Interstate 20/59 and the other was discovered near Frog Ridge Road. Those locations are both in the Fosters community of Tuscaloosa County.

Jenesis Whitfield says she can’t believe this happened to her younger brother. But she says she feels for the 19-year-old suspects because she says their actions have left an irreversible impact on their future.

“I just want to say I wouldn’t wish what me and my family are going through right now on anybody. My brother is a veteran, He served his country proudly. He was honorably discharged due to an airborne accident. There should be more money in the school systems and not the prison systems, where these children can be set up for success,” she said, speaking of the two young suspects.

Court records show that both suspects have admitted to the shootings. According to court records, both Keondre McCall and Mance McCall were located in Lowndes County, at a residence less than a mile from where Destin Holley’s vehicle was found in Hayneville.